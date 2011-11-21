Alleghany near $3.4 bln Transatlantic deal-source

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 20 Alleghany Corp is nearing a deal to buy reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc for about $3.4 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.
Alleghany is expected to pay $59 per share to $60 per share in cash and stock for Transatlantic, the source said. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: