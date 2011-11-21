版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 21日 星期一

Alleghany near $3.4 bln Transatlantic deal-source

NEW YORK Nov 20 Alleghany Corp is nearing a deal to buy reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc for about $3.4 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

Alleghany is expected to pay $59 per share to $60 per share in cash and stock for Transatlantic, the source said. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

