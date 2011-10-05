TIMELINE-Bidding race for reinsurer Transatlantic

Oct 5 Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings ,
once controlled by American International Group Inc ,
continues to look for suitors after calling off a deal late last
month with Allied World Assurance Co Holdings .
Transatlantic has said a rival offer from a unit of Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) is too low, and opened
talks with Validus Holdings Ltd and an undisclosed
bidder.
Following are some of the key milestones in the battle:
June 12 - Allied World agrees to buy Transatlantic for $3.2
billion in stock.
July 12 - Validus offers to buy Transatlantic for about $3.5
billion in cash and stock.
July 18 - Allied World says committed to the terms of its $3
billion-plus all-stock bid for Transatlantic.
July 19 - Transatlantic says open to talks with Validus, but
sticking for now to existing deal with Allied World.
July 25 - Validus goes hostile with its offer.
July 28 - Transatlantic sues unsolicited suitor Validus;
rejects offer as "inferior and highly conditional". Adopts
poison pill to stop anyone from taking control in the open
market.
July 31 - Validus urges Transatlantic to enter into talks;
says its offer is superior to Allied World's.
Aug 7 - A unit of Berkshire Hathaway makes a $3.24 billion
offer for Transatlantic. Transatlantic's board says to
"carefully consider and evaluate" that offer.
Aug 8 - Transatlantic spurns bid by Buffett's National
Indemnity Co, saying it does not constitute a superior proposal.
Aug 11 - Validus sues Transatlantic, but offers to open its
own books for review.
Aug 12 - Transatlantic opens talks with National Indemnity.
Aug 16 - National Indemnity's offer for Transatlantic
expires, but both sides still in talks - say sources.
Aug 24 - Transatlantic's largest shareholder says will
oppose the planned acquisition by Allied World.
Sept 11 - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS)
recommends Transatlantic investors vote against the Allied World
deal.
Sept 12 - Allied World says ISS recommended its shareholders
vote for a deal to buy Transatlantic, contrary to the earlier
news that ISS said Transatlantic should reject the offer.
Sept 13 - Barclays Capital cites an Allied World executive
as saying the company doubts if its bid for Transatlantic will
succeed, after a proxy advisory firm said Transatlantic
investors should reject the deal.
Sept 14 - Validus files with regulators to ultimately
replace Transatlantic's board of directors.
Sept 16 - Allied World and Transatlantic call off their
merger in the face of overwhelming opposition, and Transatlantic
indicated it might remain independent despite two higher offers
on the table.
Sept 19 - Transatlantic says it received a renewed buyout
offer of $52 a share in cash from Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, but said the bid was too low.
Sept 23 - Transatlantic and Validus say signed a
confidentiality agreement and will exchange information as a
prelude to buyout talks.
Sept 26 - Transatlantic says entered into deal talks with an
undisclosed bidder.