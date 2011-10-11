UPDATE 4-Enstar is fourth Transatlantic bidder -source

* Run-off insurer Enstar is fourth bidder -source
* Joins Berkshire, Validus, Brandon
* Transatlantic shares rise 1.6 percent
(Adds confirmation of bidder)
Oct 11 Bermuda-based reinsurer Transatlantic
Holdings Inc TRH.N, which has been at the center of a
months-long buyout battle, said it entered talks and signed a
confidentiality agreement with a fourth, unnamed, suitor.
A person familiar with the situation confirmed that the
bidder is Bermuda-based Enstar Group (ESGR.O), which buys
insurers that are no longer writing new business. Insurers in
"run-off" only manage existing policies, collecting premiums
and paying claims.
Industry trade website Insurance Insider had previously
reported that Enstar was bidding with the backing of one of its
largest shareholders, hedge fund manager J. Christopher
Flowers.
Earlier this year, Enstar raised capital by selling nearly
a 20 percent economic interest in itself to Goldman Sachs'
(GS.N) private equity arm GS Capital Partners. Goldman is also
the financial adviser to Transatlantic in its sale process.
Transatlantic is already in discussions with Validus
Holdings Ltd (VR.N), Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) unit National
Indemnity Co and an additional undisclosed party.
Last month, Reuters reported that a former Berkshire
insurance executive, Joseph Brandon, was working with Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) on a possible bid for Transatlantic and was the
undisclosed party in question. [ID:nS1E78Q11U]
Transatlantic had a merger agreement with its peer Allied
World, which was struck in June, but both sides called off the
deal in September amid overwhelming opposition.
Validus, which has been interested in Transatlantic for
years, launched a hostile bid in July but agreed to a limited
standstill while in talks with the company.
Transatlantic shares rose 1.6 percent to close at $50.90,
near their highest level in two months.
