TIMELINE-Bidding race for reinsurer Transatlantic

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 21 U.S. property and casualty insurer Alleghany Corp snapped up Transatlantic Holdings for $3.4 billion in cash and stock, a move that may help the Bermuda-based reinsurer ward off a hostile bid from rival Validus Holdings Ltd.
Transatlantic, once controlled by American International Group Inc, had called off a merger with one partner and claimed another bid was too low during the last five months.
Following are some of the key milestones in the battle:
June 12 - Allied World Assurance Co Holdings agrees to buy Transatlantic for $3.2 billion in stock.
July 12 - Validus offers to buy Transatlantic for about $3.5 billion in cash and stock.
July 18 - Allied World says committed to the terms of its all-stock bid for Transatlantic.
July 19 - Transatlantic says open to talks with Validus, but sticking for now to existing deal with Allied World.
July 25 - Validus goes hostile with its offer.
July 28 - Transatlantic sues Validus; rejects offer as "inferior and highly conditional". Adopts poison pill to stop anyone from taking control in the open market.
July 31 - Validus urges Transatlantic to enter into talks; says its offer is superior to Allied World's.
Aug 7 - National Indemnity Co, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, makes a $3.24 billion offer for Transatlantic. Transatlantic's board says to "carefully consider and evaluate" that offer.
Aug 8 - Transatlantic spurns National Indemnity bid, saying it does not constitute a superior proposal.
Aug 11 - Validus sues Transatlantic, but offers to open its own books for review.
Aug 12 - Transatlantic opens talks with National Indemnity.
Aug 16 - National Indemnity's offer for Transatlantic expires, but both sides still in talks - say sources.
Aug 24 - Transatlantic's largest shareholder says will oppose the planned acquisition by Allied World.
Sept 11 - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommends Transatlantic investors vote against the Allied World deal.
Sept 12 - Allied World says ISS recommended its shareholders vote for a deal to buy Transatlantic, contrary to the earlier news that ISS said Transatlantic should reject the offer.
Sept 13 - Barclays Capital cites an Allied World executive as saying the company doubts if its bid for Transatlantic will succeed, after a proxy advisory firm said Transatlantic investors should reject the deal.
Sept 14 - Validus files with regulators to ultimately replace Transatlantic's board of directors.
Sept 16 - Allied World and Transatlantic call off their merger in the face of overwhelming opposition, and Transatlantic indicated it might remain independent despite two higher offers on the table.
Sept 19 - Transatlantic says it received a renewed buyout offer of $52 a share in cash from Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, but said the bid was too low.
Sept 23 - Transatlantic and Validus say signed a confidentiality agreement and will exchange information as a prelude to buyout talks.
Sept 26 - Transatlantic says entered into deal talks with an undisclosed bidder.
Oct 11 - Transatlantic says entered talks and signed a confidentiality agreement with another unnamed suitor. The mystery suitor is Bermuda-based Enstar Group, a person familiar with the situation tells Reuters. Enstar has the backing of one of its largest shareholders, hedge fund manager J. Christopher Flowers.
Nov 3 - Transatlantic says looking at an increased takeover offer from Validus Holdings, but advised shareholders to sit tight for now, adding it was in talks with other parties.
Nov 4 - Transatlantic rejects a sweetened bid from Validus, says the offer was still substantially lower than its book value.
Nov 21 - Alleghany says to buy Transatlantic for $3.4 billion in cash and stock.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: