UPDATE 2-Validus urges takeover target Transatlantic to talk

* Validus says sent letter to Transatlantic board
* Urges Transatlantic to enter into talks
* Validus expects Allied World proposal to be voted down
* Says feels confident about feedback from shareholders
* To hold conference call on Monday for shareholders
(Adds comments from Validus CEO, byline)
By Megan Davies
NEW YORK, July 31 Reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd
on Sunday urged target Transatlantic Holdings Inc
to enter into discussions over its proposed takeover and said
its offer is superior to one from Allied World Assurance Co
.
Validus offered to buy Transatlantic earlier in July in a
cash-and-stock deal worth about $3.5 billion at the time,
trumping an all-stock bid by Allied World. While both bids are
at a discount to Transatlantic's stock price, the Validus
discount is smaller.
At one point, Transatlantic said Validus's offer could lead
to a superior proposal, but the sides were unable to come to
terms on a confidentiality agreement and Validus took its offer
to shareholders.
"Ultimately there will be a vote on the Allied World deal
and it seems pretty clear at this point that the Transatlantic
shareholders - at least in my view - are going to vote that
down," Validus chairman and chief executive Ed Noonan told
Reuters.
"The Transatlantic shareholders don't like the idea that the
board is throwing up obstacles."
Transatlantic was not immediately available for comment.
Validus said on Sunday it delivered a letter to
Transatlantic's board "to reiterate the superiority of its
proposal".
MONDAY CONFERENCE CALL
It urged Transatlantic's directors to enter into discussions
with Validus and said it would hold a conference call for
stockholders and directors on Monday.
"We feel very good with the feedback we've got from
Transatlantic's major shareholders," said Noonan. "There's a
general view that: 'The company is being sold, there was never
a sales process, why wouldn't we want to talk to Validus if they
have a superior offer'".
Transatlantic said last week that it had sued Validus in
federal court in Delaware, alleging that it made "false and
misleading statements" to shareholders.
Validus at the time called the lawsuit meritless, saying
the action was expected and that it would pursue its tender
offer.
Validus offered 1.5564 shares and a special dividend of $8
in cash for every Transatlantic share. Allied World offered
0.88 share of Allied World for each Transatlantic share.
Transatlantic's shares closed at $51.21 on Friday, Validus
ended at $26.59 and Allied World finished at $54.45.
At those prices, Validus' offer is about $3.1 billion and
Allied World's is roughly $3 billion, according to Reuters
calculations.
Noonan said Validus' deal was at a higher price to Allied
World's and would also be a non-taxable transaction with the
exception of the $8 a share dividend.
"The bigger picture is that... merging with Transatlantic
would create one of the dominant reinsurers in the world," said
Noonan. "We're a leader in the catastrophe business, in the
energy reinsurance business, in the terrorism reinsurance
business. The scale that the combined company would have in that
business would be considerable."
(Editing by Dale Hudson and Muralikumar Anantharaman)