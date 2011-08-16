Berkshire, Transatlantic still in talks-source

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy announces recommended takeover by Delek
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
NEW YORK Aug 16 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) $3.25 billion offer for reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc TRH.N has expired but the two sides are still in talks over a deal, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the talks were ongoing even though Berkshire Chief Executive Warren Buffett told PBS talk-show host Charlie Rose late on Monday that the offer had expired.
Berkshire made its $52-a-share offer on Aug. 5, outbidding Transatlantic's agreed partner Allied World Assurance Co Holdings Ltd (AWH.N) and hostile suitor Validus Holdings Ltd (VR.N). (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.
BEIJING, Feb 4 Users of WeChat sent around 46 billion electronic red packets - digital versions of traditional envelopes stuffed with cash - via the Chinese mobile social platform over the Lunar New Year period, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Saturday.