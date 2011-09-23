Transatlantic, Validus near deal for talks-sources

BRIEF-Zix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Zix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Sept 23 Reinsurers Transatlantic Holdings TRH.N and Validus Holdings (VR.N) are close to terms on a confidentiality agreement that would let them open talks on a possible merger, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.
Transatlantic last week called off a merger with Allied World (AWH.N) in the face of overwhelming opposition. Earlier this week, it said it would not accept an unsolicited bid from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) either. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal and Ben Berkowitz. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
* Zix reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 9 Nvidia Corp's quarterly revenue surged more than 50 percent for the second straight quarter, helped by rising demand for its graphics chips and strength in rapidly growing areas such as self-driving systems and artificial intelligence.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 500 0.58 pct, Nasdaq 0.58 pct (Updates to market close)