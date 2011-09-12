ISS advises against Transatlantic, Allied deal

Sept 12 * ISS cites higher bids, lack of
market check for decision
* Questions if Allied bid offers best 'economic option'
NEW YORK, Sept 11 A major shareholder advisory
firm has recommended investors of reinsurer Transatlantic
Holdings Inc vote against the proposed merger with
Allied World Assurance .
Institutional Shareholder Services, the largest proxy
advisory firm, said in a statement dated 9 September that the
emergence of two higher competing bids from Validus Holdings Ltd
and Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), as well as a lack of any
market check, has "cast doubt on whether the deal with Allied
World is truly the best economic option available to its
shareholders."
Transatlantic is seeking shareholder approval for a merger
with Allied World in which shareholders would receive 0.88
Allied World shares per Transatlantic share held.
Transatlantic and Allied agreed to an all-stock deal in June
that was worth $3.2 billion in aggregate. A month later,
Validus, the Bermuda-based reinsurer, made an unsolicited $3.5bn
cash-and-stock offer, which it took directly to shareholders
after it could not come to a confidentiality agreement with
Transatlantic.
National Indemnity Company, a subsidiary of Berkshire
Hathaway, made its $52-a-share offer on August 5, outbidding
Transatlantic's agreed partner Allied World Assurance and
hostile suitor Validus.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Lincoln Feast)