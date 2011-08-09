UPDATE 1-Transatlantic turns down Buffett unit's $3.2 bln offer

* Says offer does not constitute superior proposal
* Says offer "reasonably likely to lead to superior
proposal"
* Says to engage in discussions with National Indemnity
* Berkshire unit offered to buy Transatlantic for $52/shr
Aug 8 U.S. reinsurance company Transatlantic
Holdings Inc spurned a $3.24 billion takeover bid by
National Indemnity Co, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), saying the offer does not constitute a
superior proposal, even as it left the door open for further
negotiations.
In a statement late on Monday, Transatlantic said it will
engage in discussions with National Indemnity as the board had
determined that Berkshire unit's proposal "is reasonably likely
to lead to a superior proposal."
Transatlantic's board had earlier said that it would
"carefully consider and evaluate" the $52-per-share offer by
National Indemnity.
Transatlantic already has an agreement to be bought by
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd in a deal
currently worth $44.22 per share, or $2.75 billion.
Also, Validus Holdings Ltd has launched a hostile bid
for Transatlantic, with a proposal currently worth $46.36 per
share, or $2.89 billion.
Shares of Transatlantic closed up about 7 percent at $48.31
on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday even as the broader
market plunged.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)