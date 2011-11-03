UPDATE 3-Transatlantic has higher Validus offer under review

* Increased offer was worth around $55.35/shr

By Tanya Agrawal

Nov 3 Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings is looking at an increased takeover offer from Validus Holdings , but advised shareholders to sit tight for now, adding it was in talks with other parties.

Bermuda-based Transatlantic, currently valued at around $3.3 billion, is proving to be a sought-after asset as it's relatively cheap for the industry and has 'long-tail' insurance lines, such as medical malpractice and worker compensation, that are attractive to reinsurers more exposed to 'short-tail' risks such as hurricane damage.

In September, Transatlantic called off a merger with Allied World Assurance Co Holdings in the face of overwhelming shareholder opposition.

It has also said a rival offer from a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) was too low, and was reported to have had talks with Enstar Group , which has hedge fund manager J. Christopher Flowers as one of its largest shareholders.

Another possible suitor is reckoned to be former Berkshire Hathaway insurance executive Joseph Brandon, who is working with Morgan Stanley on a potential offer, a source told Reuters.

Validus and Transatlantic in September signed a confidentiality agreement as part of an exchange of information ahead of buyout talks, but, within days, Transatlantic was reported to be in discussions with another potential suitor.

Validus said it increased its offer to 1.5564 of its shares and $11 per Transatlantic share in cash -- a 25.8 percent premium to Transatlantic's June 10 close.

The sweetened Validus offer was worth around $55.35 per share, including an up to $2 per share cash dividend, which would decrease if Transatlantic uses funds to buy back its shares.

Including that cash dividend, the proposal values Transatlantic at just short of $3.5 billion.

In a letter to Transatlantic, Validus CEO Edward J Noonan said his company was looking to replace the Transatlantic board with three independent directors.

Shares of Transatlantic rose as much as 3.2 percent on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, nearing last week's 2-year high of $54.49. Validus shares were flat at around $27.22. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)