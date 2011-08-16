UPDATE 2-TransCanada has attracted no Alaska gas shippers

* No signed commitments, one year after open season
(Adds comments from hearing, background)
ANCHORAGE, Aug 16 TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) has
no firm commitments to ship gas on its proposed $40 billion
pipeline from Alaska's North Slope, despite 12 months of
negotiations and the demise of a rival project, an executive
with the company said on Tuesday.
The company is still in talks with potential shippers for
its long-delayed Alaska pipeline, and they include all of the
major North Slope producers, TransCanada vice-president Tony
Palmer told a state legislative committee on Tuesday.
"If customers are out there today who want to make a late
bid and sign contracts with us, we're open to reviewing that,"
Palmer said.
He reiterated the company's offer of equity stakes in the
development to other firms.
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is currently TransCanada's partner
in the Alaska pipeline project, which under the main plan would
ship 4.5 billion cubic feet a day of gas to the Alberta border
from the North Slope. A second option would move supplies to
Valdez, Alaska, where they would be liquefied and shipped on
tankers.
A 90-day "open season" -- essentially an invitation for
commitments to ship gas on the pipeline -- ended July 30,
2010.
The company has said the results were inconclusive, and it
was in talks with potential shippers to try to come to terms as
the economics of Arctic gas were pressured by weak prices and
the development of shale gas projects closer to major U.S.
markets.
Palmer said the project is on schedule in its technical
development and its reparation for permitting, which
anticipates Federal Energy Regulatory Commission certification
in 2014.
"But our commercial timeline is behind schedule,
absolutely, primarily because of factors out of our control,"
he told the committee.
He said one sticking point for garnering shipping
commitments has been a legal dispute between Exxon Mobil and
the state over developing the Point Thomson field on the North
Slope, gas from which feeds the pipeline.
Alaska Natural Resource Commissioner Dan Sullivan told
lawmakers Monday that the state and Exxon Mobil and Alaska had
reached a tentative settlement over the company's development
of Point Thomson. [ID:nN1E77F055]
"That's highly positive for our project because we need
Point Thomson gas to make this project viable," Palmer said.
In May, BP Plc (BP.L) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N), the two
other major oil producers on the North Slope, dropped their
rival $35 billion Denali pipeline plan, blaming the weak gas
markets and competition from shale supplies.
BP, ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil hold the leases to most
of the known North Slope natural gas reserves, totaling about
35 trillion cubic feet.
TransCanada has had the backing of the state under
legislation aimed at kick-starting the project that was
developed under former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.
The state legislation entitles TransCanada and Exxon to as
much as $500 million in state subsidies.
So far, Palmer said, the companies have spent $288 million,
of which $94 million has been reimbursed by the state. Even if
the result is a project lacking commitments from shippers,
TransCanada and Exxon expect to spend $700 million, of which
$500 million would come from the state, he said.
(Reporting by Yereth Rosen, writing by Jeffrey Jones; editing
by Bill Rigby, Rob Wilson, Bob Burgdorfer)