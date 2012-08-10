TransCanada says Bruce Power's force majeure claim accepted

UPDATE 3-Ghosn cedes Nissan CEO role, to focus on alliance with Renault, Mitsubishi
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
Aug 10 Canada's largest pipeline company TransCanada Corp said its subsidiary Bruce Power's force majeure claim to the Ontario Power Authority related to one of its operating units has been accepted.
Bruce Power submitted the request in June as a result of an event that delayed the startup of Unit 2 at its Bruce A generating station.
Force majeure is a contract clause that allows a company to miss shipments or obligations due to circumstances beyond its control.
With the acceptance of the claim, Bruce Power will continue to receive the contracted price for power generated from the operating units at Bruce A after July 1, 2012, TransCanada said.
Bruce Power is owned by TransCanada Corp and Canadian uranium miner Cameco Corp, and others.
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African retailer Massmart reported an almost 16 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, as the firm controlled costs and closed some of its less profitable stores in a tough economic environment.
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Boeing Co said it was planning to deliver its first tranche of revamped old passenger jets to be used as freight haulers in China by the end of the year, amid a boom in e-commerce that is driving China's parcel delivery market.