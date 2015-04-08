版本:
TransCanada CEO says looking at alternatives to Cacouna terminal

April 8 TransCanada Corp is looking at alternatives to the Cacouna terminal, both inside Quebec and elsewhere, and said the Energy East pipeline project will not necessarily involve two export terminals, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We have a tremendous amount of flexibility," TransCanada CEO Russ Girling told reporters at a conference in Toronto. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Writing by Andrea Hopkins)
