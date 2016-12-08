TransCanada names Siim Vanaselja chairman of board

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Dec 8 TransCanada Corp, Canada's No. 2 pipeline operator, said on Thursday it named Siim Vanaselja chairman of the board.
Vanaselja succeeds Barry Jackson, who will retire after TransCanada's annual shareholders meeting in 2017.
Jackson, who has been in the position since 2005, will continue to be a board member, subject to his re-election at the meeting.
Vanaselja, who was the chief financial officer of Canada's largest telecommunications company BCE Inc and Bell Canada, has been TransCanada's board member since May 2014. He is also the chairman of TransCanada's audit committee. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.