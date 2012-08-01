TransCanada to build Alberta bitumen pipeline

Aug 1 TransCanada Corp , the
largest pipeline company in Canada, said it has been selected to
design, build, own and operate the Northern Courier Pipeline
project that will ship bitumen and a diluting agent between two
sites in Alberta.
The project, with an estimated capital cost of $660 million,
is a 90-kilometre pipeline that will transport products between
the Fort Hills Mine site and the Voyageur Upgrader processing
plant in north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.
Northern Courier will serve the Fort Hills Mine oil sands
project, owned by Suncor Energy Inc, Total SA
and Teck Resources Ltd, TransCanada said.