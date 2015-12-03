TransCanada raises stake in Bruce Power to 48.5 pct

Dec 3 TransCanada Corp, Canada's second-largest pipeline operator, said it raised its stake in Bruce nuclear power plant in Ontario to 48.5 percent for $236 million.

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) also holds 48.5 percent interest in the plant and the Power Workers' Union holds the rest.

It was not immediately clear if the deal value was in Canadian or U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)