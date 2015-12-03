TransCanada raises stake in Bruce Power to 48.5 pct

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 3 TransCanada Corp, Canada's second-largest pipeline operator, said it raised its stake in Bruce nuclear power plant in Ontario to 48.5 percent for $236 million.
The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) also holds 48.5 percent interest in the plant and the Power Workers' Union holds the rest.
It was not immediately clear if the deal value was in Canadian or U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.