TransCanada says to build only one Energy East export terminal

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 5 TransCanada Corp's 1.1-million-barrel-per-day Energy East pipeline will have only one export terminal, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
TransCanada originally planned to build a second export terminal in Quebec but scrapped the plan after environmentalists raised concerns about the impact on beluga whales in the St. Lawrence river. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.