版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 5日 星期四 22:43 BJT

TransCanada says to build only one Energy East export terminal

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 5 TransCanada Corp's 1.1-million-barrel-per-day Energy East pipeline will have only one export terminal, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

TransCanada originally planned to build a second export terminal in Quebec but scrapped the plan after environmentalists raised concerns about the impact on beluga whales in the St. Lawrence river. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐