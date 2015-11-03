版本:
TransCanada says close to choosing new Energy East export terminal

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 3 Pipeline company TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday it is very close to reaching a decision on an alternate crude oil export port for the Energy East pipeline after a proposed terminal in Quebec was cancelled earlier this year.

TransCanada will also have a terminal at the pipeline terminus in Saint John, New Brunswick. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

