TransCanada files description for C$12 billion oil line

CALGARY, Alberta, March 4 TransCanada Corp
, the country's No.2 pipeline operator, said on Tuesday
it has filed a preliminary project description of its C$12
billion ($10.8 billion) Energy East oil pipeline project with
regulators.
The company said the filing to Canada's National Energy
Board is the first formal step in securing regulatory approval
for the line, which will carry 1.1 million barrels per day of
crude oil 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles) from Alberta to Quebec
and New Brunswick.
A full regulatory filing is expected to come later this year
and the line is expected to be in service in 2018.