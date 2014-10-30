TransCanada seeks approval for Energy East pipeline

Mining giants race to fill board leadership gaps
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
Oct 30 TransCanada Corp said on Thursday it had filed for regulatory approval of its C$12 billion ($10.8 billion) Energy East pipeline, pushing ahead with a plan to ship oil sands crude to eastern Canadian refineries and Atlantic export ports.
Canada's No.2 pipeline operator said it had filed the formal project application with the National Energy Board, officially starting the clock on a regulatory review of the proposed 4,600 kilometer (2,860 mile) line.
Energy East is TransCanada's most ambitious project to date. The company, which is also the backer of the controversial Keystone XL project, wants to convert an existing natural-gas pipeline to carry 1.1 million barrels per day of crude as far as eastern Ontario, then add new pipe to Quebec and New Brunswick.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Singapore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Board chairs must help oversee change, era of easy growth over
* Millicom signs agreement to sell and lease back towers to American Tower in Paraguay
BERLIN, April 26 Air passenger arrivals in the United States fell in the first quarter of the year, while arrivals in Canada and Mexico rose, according to data from travel analysis company ForwardKeys.