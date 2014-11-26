TransCanada parts ways with PR firm after campaign controversy

| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Nov 26 TransCanada Corp will
not renew its contract with U.S. public relations company
Edelman after a leaked pitch for a campaign against opponents of
one of the Canadian pipeline operator's biggest projects drew
heavy criticism.
The two companies agreed not to extend the contract when it
runs out at the end of December, Edelman said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Edelman has been working with TransCanada on the
communications strategy for the proposed C$12 billion ($10.7
billion) Energy East pipeline, which would carry Alberta oil to
refineries and export terminals in Eastern Canada.
Greenpeace earlier this month made public five documents on
Edelman's proposal for TransCanada to take direct aim at its
critics and go after supporters for the pipeline. The
environmental group said the tactics were like those used by
U.S. oil companies.
One document says Canadians need "a true picture of the
motivations" of opponents and recommends recruiting third
parties to "put the pressure on, especially when TransCanada
can't."
Greenpeace said the documents showed TransCanada was using
"deceitful tactics."
TransCanada spokesman James Millar said that the documents
contained draft strategy recommendations, many of which were
never implemented.
Edelman said on Wednesday its strategy was "ethical and
moral," but that given the vocal criticism, it was best for
TransCanada to find a new partner.
Calgary-based TransCanada is also developing the stalled
Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry Alberta crude across the
border into the United States to Gulf Coast refineries.
Environmental and other activists in North America are
fighting the construction of new pipelines, which they believe
will foster the expansion of the landlocked oil sands and hasten
the negative effects of climate change.
TransCanada filed for regulatory approval of the
1.1-million-barrel-per-day Energy East pipeline last month. The
project involves converting natural gas pipelines to carry oil
through to Eastern Ontario, with new pipe built through Quebec
and New Brunswick.
(1 US dollar = 1.1234 Canadian dollar)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von Ahn)