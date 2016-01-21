UPDATE 2-Montreal mayor, local leaders oppose Energy East pipeline

(Adds comments from federal government)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Jan 21 The influential mayor of
Montreal and leaders representing 81 nearby municipalities said
on Thursday they oppose TransCanada Corp's proposed
Energy East pipeline because of environmental and economic
concerns.
Energy East, which would take up to 1.1 million barrels of
oil per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to Canada's east
coast, faces increasing problems as environmental and aboriginal
groups ramp up protests.
TransCanada and Alberta's landlocked oil sands industry are
looking to it to reach international markets after President
Barack Obama rejected TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline project
to the United States last year.
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, a former federal Liberal
cabinet minister, told a press conference he would oppose it at
hearings by provincial and national energy boards over concerns
the route could endanger forest and agricultural land.
Coderre later told Reuters the project generates inadequate
economic spinoffs and creates environmental risks for the
Greater Montreal region, which has about four million people and
accounts for half of Quebec's economy.
Local opponents may carry moral and public clout but they
cannot block the project. The Canadian government will make the
final decision based on recommendations from the National Energy
Board.
Micheline Joanisse, a spokeswoman for Federal Natural
Resources Minister Jim Carr, said any new infrastructure would
have to be developed in an environmentally sustainable manner.
"We are committed to restoring credibility to environmental
assessments and the NEB; ensuring decisions are based on
science, facts and evidence and work in partnership ... with
indigenous peoples," she wrote in an email.
"Facing growing opposition, TransCanada's Energy East
project appears to be dead in the water, even before the
regulatory review has started," Adam Scott, a spokesman with
Environmental Defence, said in a statement.
A TransCanada spokesman said the Calgary-based company is
expecting hearings this year and a final NEB report in 2017,
although those dates are not definitive.
In December, TransCanada filed an amended application to
remove an export terminal in Quebec, one of two planned for the
project, over environmentalists' opposition.
Tim Duboyce, a spokesman for Energy East, said by phone from
Calgary that TransCanada officials would be willing to meet with
Coderre and seek feedback over safety and environmental concerns
during future consultations, including one planned in Quebec.
He said the main pipeline does not cross into the territory
of Montreal but one interconnection line attaches to a refinery
operated by Suncor Energy on the eastern end of Montreal
Island.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and David
Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Paul Simao and James Dalgleish)