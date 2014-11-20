UPDATE 1-Quebec imposes conditions on TransCanada's Energy East pipeline

(Changes attribution to letter provided to Reuters, adds
details)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 20 TransCanada Corp's
plans for a pipeline to ship Alberta oil to Canada's
East Coast face a new hurdle after Quebec said this week the
project must meet seven conditions before it will be allowed to
proceed through the province.
Quebec's demands for the C$12 billion ($10.6 billion)
project, known as Energy East, follow a failed vote in the U.S.
Senate aimed at forcing presidential approval for another
controversial TransCanada pipeline project, Keystone XL. That
line would move crude from the Alberta oil sands to the U.S.
Gulf Coast.
Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel set out the
conditions the Energy East pipeline must meet in a Nov. 18
letter to the company seen by Reuters. These include an
environmental assessment that examines its impact on greenhouse
gas emissions and an outline of the pipeline's economic benefits
for the province.
Under the seven conditions, the company will also be
required to consult with local communities to "ensure the
project's social acceptability", and comply with legislation on
aboriginal consultation and participation.
Tim Duboyce, a spokesman for TransCanada, confirmed it had
received a letter outlining Quebec's demands but declined
further comment.
A spokesman for federal Natural Resources Minister Greg
Rickford was not immediately available for comment.
Energy East would take 1.1 million barrels per day of crude
oil to refineries in Quebec and New Brunswick as well as to
ports in both provinces for export. About 700 kilometers (434
miles) of the line's 4,600-km route would run through Quebec.
Quebec's demands are similar to five conditions set out by
the province of British Columbia for approving Enbridge Inc's
Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta to an export
port on British Columbia's North Pacific Coast. But unlike
British Columbia, Quebec is not demanding a share of pipeline
revenue.
Energy East already faces opposition from environmental
groups worried about oil spills and the expansion of
carbon-intensive production from the Alberta oil sands. Other
jurisdictions, such as the province of Ontario, along its route
are studying the impact of the project, but Quebec is the first
to attach conditions to its approval. By law, final approval
lies with the federal government.
TransCanada shares were up 0.26 percent at C$57.65 around
midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.13 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary, Julie Gordon in
Vancouver and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)