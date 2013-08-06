TransCanada signs deal with Progress on BC natgas line extension

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 6 TransCanada Corp
said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with
Malaysian-owned Progress Energy to transport two billion cubic
feet per day of natural gas to underpin the $1.5 billion
extension of its NGTL pipeline system in British Columbia.
The extension will also include an interconnection with
TransCanada's planned Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project,
which will supply natural gas to a proposed liquefied natural
gas (LNG) export facility in Prince Rupert, BC.
Malaysia's Petronas acquired Progress Energy in a
$4.9 billion deal last year. Petronas has applied to Canada's
National Energy Board for a license to export nearly 20 million
tonnes of LNG a year from the West Coast.
The 305 kilometre (189 mile) pipeline extension, called the
North Montney Mainline, will reach the export delivery
facilities in 2019, pending regulatory approvals.
The Aitken Creek section of the line is expected to be
operational in the second quarter of 2016, while the Kahta
section should be completed by the second quarter of 2017.
"The proposed North Montney Mainline project will provide
substantial new capacity on the NGTL System in response to the
rapidly increasing development of natural gas resources in
northeastern British Columbia," said Karl Johannson,
TransCanada's executive vice-president and president, natural
gas pipelines.
Under commercial agreements with Progress Energy, volumes
will ramp up between 2016 and 2019 to an aggregate volume of
approximately 2.0 Bcf/d.
TransCanada plans to file an application with Canada's
National Energy Board in the fourth quarter of 2013.