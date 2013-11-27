TransCanada shuts Alberta gas pipeline after rupture

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 27 Canada's National
Energy Board said on Wednesday it is investigating a pipeline
rupture and natural gas leak on TransCanada Corp's Nova
system near Boyle, Alberta.
The size of the leak had not yet been determined but there
was no immediate safety concern for the public, the regulator
said in a statement.
"The affected section of pipe has been shut down to prevent
additional gas from being released into the environment," the
NEB said.
It is the second rupture on the Nova system in the last six
weeks. In October TransCanada cut gas deliveries to oil sands
projects after a line break reduced gas supplies.
Boyle is nearly 300 kms (190 miles) south of the oil sands
production hub of Fort McMurray and TransCanada spokesman Davis
Sheremata said no industrial customers had been affected.
TransCanada said the cause of the line break was not yet
known, adding that one customer may be affected while repairs
take place.
The pipeline carries sweet natural gas, which is relatively
free of hydrogen sulphide.