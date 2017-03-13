Shippers take up Transcanada offer to move natgas on Mainline

CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 Shippers have taken
up Transcanada Corp's new flat-toll offer to move
natural gas on its Mainline pipe from western to central Canada,
the company said on Monday.
TransCanada's new offer for 1.5 petajoules of capacity per
day on its Mainline system from western plays to southern
Ontario came three months after shippers balked at the previous
varied toll structure, which they saw as too high.
In Ontario, Canadian shippers face competition from eastern
U.S. shale basins like the Marcellus and Utica. They have
comparable production costs to Canada's remote Montney and
Duvernay gas plays in the west, but lower delivery costs.
TransCanada's new rate is 77 Canadian cents per gigajoule
for a 10-year term, instead of the previously offered range of
between 75 and 82 Canadian cents.
TransCanada said the term of contract is 10 years, with a
targeted in-service date of Nov. 1. The company intends to file
an application for regulatory approval with the National Energy
Board regulator in April, it said.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)