版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 10日 星期二 00:34 BJT

TransCanada begins filling Gulf Coast oil pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 9 Transcanada Corp said on Monday that it has begun filling its new 700,000 barrel per day Gulf Coast pipeline with oil but gave no indication on when it expects the line to begin commercial service.

Company spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email that line fill operations began on Saturday and will require about 3 million barrels of crude to complete.

The line, the southern leg of TransCanada's controversial Keystone XL project, will take crude from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to refineries on Texas's Gulf Coast.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐