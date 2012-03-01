TransCanada gauges interest for Keystone storage terminal

BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 1 TransCanada Corp , Canada's largest pipeline company, launched a binding open season on Thursday for two million barrels of storage space in a terminal located at the starting point of its controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline.
The company said the open season, in which would-be shippers on the line can contract for space in the tank farm, will last until March 22.
The storage hub, at Hardisty, Alberta, southeast of Edmonton, is the starting point of TransCanada's existing Keystone pipeline and the planned Keystone XL pipeline, which will take 830,000 barrels per day of Alberta oil sands crude to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and on the Gulf Coast.
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"