UPDATE 1-TransCanada gauges interest for Keystone storage terminal

* Open season for 2 mln barrels of oil storage at Hardisty
* Tanks would serve shippers on Keystone, Keystone XL
* Adds to existing space at the Hardisty storage hub
CALGARY, Alberta, March 1 TransCanada Corp
, Canada's largest pipeline company, started a search on
Thursday for customers for two million barrels of storage space
it plans to build at a terminal at the start of its
controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline in Alberta.
The company said the search, called a binding open season,
will allow would-be shippers on the line to contract for space
in the tank farm. The open season will last until March 22.
The storage hub at Hardisty, Alberta, 170 kilometers (105
miles) southeast of Edmonton, is the starting point of
TransCanada's existing Keystone pipeline and its planned
Keystone XL pipeline, which will take 830,000 barrels a day of
Alberta oil sands crude to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and on
the Gulf Coast.
The new space will further cement Hardisty as Canada's most
important oil storage hub. It is the end point for major
pipelines carrying rising volumes of bitumen produced in the oil
sands and the starting point for major pipelines owned by
TransCanada, Enbridge Inc and Inter Pipeline Fund
.
Hardisty currently has about 17 million barrels of oil
storage space in tanks and caverns, including 13.4 million
barrels of merchant space leased to oil companies, refiners and
commodity traders, according to Genscape, an oil-market
intelligence company. It's also the pricing point for Western
Canada Select heavy oil, the benchmark crude grade flowing from
the oil sands.
The level of oil stored at Hardisty is closely watched by
traders in the United States because it's an indicator of how
much crude will eventually flow from Hardisty to the oil storage
hub at Cushing, Oklahoma. Cushing is the pricing point for West
Texas Intermediate crude, North America's benchmark oil price.
"Hardisty is important from a Canadian point of view but
it's also a very good leading indicator for what will happen in
Cushing," said Abudi Zein, a senior vice-president at Genscape.
"Hardisty storage is the bellwether for Canadian supply into the
midcontinent."
TransCanada currently has three 350,000 barrel tanks at
Hardisty serving the 540,000 bpd Keystone line to Cushing, with
all the capacity used by the company to backstop the pipeline's
operations.
The new merchant space, which could be expanded beyond two
million barrels if demand warrants, will be complete in 2015,
when TransCanada plans to complete the northern leg of the
830,000 bpd Keystone XL line, which will also run from Hardisty
to Cushing.
The company said earlier this week that it will build
Keystone XL's southern segment by late 2013 to take up to
700,000 bpd from Cushing to Gulf Coast refineries as it looks to
move forward on the controversial line, which has been bitterly
opposed by environmentalists worried about spills and the
expansion of oil production at the oil sands.
U.S. President Barack Obama earlier this year refused to
grant permission for the complete project because environmental
studies were not yet complete for parts of the route. But
TransCanada said it plans to reapply for a permit.
TransCanada shares were down 17 Canadian cents to C$43.40 by
midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.