UPDATE 3-TransCanada profit falls; eyes new oil pipeline

* Q1 EPS C$0.50 v. C$0.59 a year earlier
* Comparable EPS C$0.52 v. estimated C$0.54
* Revenue up 2 pct
* Shares up C$0.06 at C$43.19
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, April 27 TransCanada Corp
reported a 14 percent drop in quarterly profit on
Friday as the natural gas-transport segment of the country's
biggest pipeline company was hurt by the depressed state of
North America's gas industry.
Chief Executive Russ Girling said the company is looking at
several regulatory and operational measures to deal with
pressures on its Canadian gas mainline after an unusually warm
winter slashed demand for the fuel, cutting volume on the system
to less than half its roughly 6 billion cubic foot a day
capacity.
The measures include studying the possibility of taking one
of the pipelines on the 14,101 km (8,762 mile) system and
changing it into an oil pipeline to transport crude to
refineries in Eastern Canada, which now pay a premium for
imported crude, Girling said.
TransCanada, which decided recently to chop its Canada-Texas
Keystone XL oil pipeline into two pieces to get the
controversial project started, made the switch to oil from gas
for the Canadian portion of the initial Keystone line, which
started up in 2010.
"Early days, but the refineries that import crude oil today
in Canada are the refiners that are inquiring," he told
reporters after the company's annual meeting. "I'm not sure you
could touch them all with a new-build pipeline, but certainly
there's nothing excluded from the analysis at the current time."
He said the company does not have a timetable or even a
potential size for a new oil route to Eastern Canada, saying
different pipe diameters would mean flow rates of as low as
300,000 barrels a day or as high as 800,000.
"It's way too early to talk about timing," Girling said.
"Obviously there's technical feasibility, there's regulatory
process, there's right-of-way, there's a whole host of things
that are way too early for me to predict."
TransCanada's rival, Enbridge Inc, is also trying
to advance plans to get Western Canadian crude to refineries in
the East, by reversing the flow of a pipeline between Montreal
and Sarnia, Ontario. It has met with resistance from
environmental groups.
TransCanada has been struggling since the middle of the last
decade with falling volumes on its gas mainline, which was the
foundation of the company when it was established in the 1950s.
In June, the National Energy Board will hold a hearing on
the company's application to change the system's business
structure to reflect shifts in the gas industry that have
followed the development of vast shale gas supplies throughout
the continent. The hearing will also address tolling for this
year and next with gas prices hovering around 10-year lows.
TransCanada shares rose 6 Canadian cents to C$43.19 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. They had climbed 7 percent in
the past year.
In the first quarter, TransCanada's net income fell to C$352
million ($357.7 million), or 50 Canadian cents a share, from
C$411 million, or 59 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Comparable earnings, which exclude most one-time items, fell
to C$363 million, or 52 Canadian cents a share, from C$423
million, or 61 Canadian cents a share.
That lagged an average estimate among analysts by 2 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The lower-than-expected profit was due to weakness in all of
the company's natural gas-related segments, UBS analyst Chad
Friess said in a research note.
Overall revenue rose 2 percent to C$1.91 billion.
TransCanada said the contribution of the mainline gas
pipeline to its profits shrank in the quarter due to weaker
regulated returns. Its U.S. pipelines also generated lower
earnings.
Offsetting weakness in natural gas transport was Keystone I,
a portion of which had higher fixed tolls.
In February, after the U.S. government rejected the full
$7.6 billion Keystone XL project, saying it could not work
toward a tight timeline set by Congress, TransCanada said it
would build the portion between Cushing, Oklahoma, and Gulf
Coast refineries first.
The company expects the Gulf Coast project to be in service
in mid to late 2013.
Girling said a refiling of TransCanada's application to the
U.S. State Department to build the cross-border portion of
Keystone XL is "imminent", and that the company hopes to have
the full project running by late 2014 or early 2015.