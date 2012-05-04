UPDATE 3-Keystone XL pipeline takes second shot at US okay

* TransCanada submits Presidential permit application
* Company to outline new Nebraska route later
* Pipeline was put on hold in January
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, May 4 TransCanada Corp
is taking its second shot at asking Washington to
approve the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline, betting that a
new route through Nebraska and post-U.S. election time frame for
a decision will push the project forward.
The reapplication to the U.S. State Department on Friday
comes after Canada's largest pipeline company carved the
proposal into two parts in hopes of kickstarting the project.
U.S. President Barack Obama rejected the full $7.6 billion
project early in this election year as concerns spread about the
proposed northern portion of the route near an aquifer in
Nebraska. Obama has expressed support for the southern portion.
TransCanada has been negotiating with Nebraska state
officials over a new route and hopes to have U.S. State
Department approval for the northern part of the line early next
year with the aim of putting it in service by the end of 2014 or
early 2015. That portion would cost $5.3 billion.
The company pointed out that 10,000 pages of study from the
first review concluded Keystone XL would have minimal impact on
the environment, so the application need not be bogged down
again.
"Certainly the message we've heard coming out of the State
Department and out of the White House is that they fully expect
to use as much of the pre-existing record from the previous
application as possible," Alex Pourbaix, president of
TransCanada's pipeline division, told Reuters.
"When we look at that we think that the lion's share of that
information remains current and relevant and provides all of the
analysis that the State Department would require to make their
decision."
The move angered environmentalists, who had claimed the
last rejection as a victory in a battle against what they say
are oil spill risks and rising greenhouse gas emissions from oil
sands development. Last year they staged noisy protests against
the project in Washington and elsewhere, leading to some
arrests.
TransCanada and its supporters say Keystone XL would be key
to cutting U.S. dependence on imported oil from unfriendly
sources and will create thousands of jobs.
The State Department, which reviews the application because
it crosses the international border, noted that the earliest it
could make a decision is early 2013.
PRESIDENTIAL PIPELINE POLITICS
That pushes it past the November election. U.S. Republicans
were highly critical of Obama's refusal to approve the project,
saying he was thumbing his nose at a crucial job-creation
opportunity and a way to keep gasoline prices in check.
"This project has been caught up in presidential politics
long enough, it's time to get to work," Senator Lisa Murkowski,
an Alaska Republican and ranking member of the Senate Energy and
Natural Resources Committee, said in a statement.
Rebublican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney backed the
pipeline on Friday in a campaign stop.
"By the way, that pipeline from Canada? We'll build it if I
have to build it myself," he told supporters in a suburb of
Pittsburgh.
For the Obama administration, the development has been
politically troublesome, pitting environmentalists opposed to
increased fossil fuel use and pipelines through sensitive areas
against unions and other Democrats who say it will create badly
needed jobs in a shaky economy.
In January, he rejected the project under a deadline imposed
by Congress, saying more time was needed to review the proposed
route which raised objections in Nebraska due to its course
across the Ogallala aquifer, a major water source.
Pourbaix said he believes the Nebraska Department of
Environmental Quality will be able to decide on a new route that
skirts environmentally sensitive areas by September or October.
The overall 830,000 barrel a day project is aimed at moving
crude derived from the Alberta oil sands to refineries on the
U.S. Gulf Coast, which face declining volumes of oil from
traditional suppliers, including Mexico and Venezuela. It would
also transport growing supplies from North Dakota's booming
Bakken shale oil fields.
Canadian oil producers and Prime Minister Stephen Harper's
government have lobbied hard for the 1,661 mile (2,673 km)
pipeline, as part of a series of initiatives to tap new markets
to get better returns for burgeoning production from the tar
sands. Most of that now flows to the oversupplied U.S. Midwest.
Joe Oliver, Canada's natural resources minister, said he
believes there is now a greater likelihood of Washington's
approval now that the Nebraska issues are being dealt with.
Bill McKibben, an environmental activist who was one of the
leaders of last year's pipeline protests, said a new route
through Nebraska will not solve larger environmental problems
such as rising carbon emissions from tar sands development.
"There are many reasons to be worried about this thing. The
one that brought most people out into the streets was worries
about our climatic future. Those remain," McKibben said.
The $2.3 billion Gulf Coast portion will carry crude to
Texas refineries from the glutted Cushing, Oklahoma, storage
hub. It does not require a presidential permit and Obama has
said he will direct officials to quickly grant the necessary
permits.
TransCanada expects the approvals for that segment to allow
construction to start by the end of the summer, which would mean
the pipeline could be in service by mid- to late 2013, Pourbaix
said.