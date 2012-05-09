TransCanada secures "firm commitments" for Hardisty terminal

May 9 TransCanada Corp said it secured "firm commitments" from parties interested in accessing a new terminal at the starting point of its Keystone pipeline system.

TransCanada had said in March it was looking to attract binding commitments for the terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, a major crude oil terminal hub.

"Binding, long-term commitments in excess of 500,000 barrels per day were received," TransCanada said in a statement.

The commitments will allow the company to expand the proposed terminal to 2.6 million barrels of crude oil from two million barrels, TransCanada said.

The company said it will proceed with regulatory applications for approvals to construct and operate the terminal.

The Hardisty terminal is expected to be in service by late 2014 and cost about C$275 million.