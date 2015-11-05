New Canada government backs Keystone pipeline: foreign minister

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
OTTAWA Nov 5 Canada's new Liberal government backs TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline, but does not want it to become an irritant in its relationship with the United States, Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said on Thursday.
Dion told reporters that he understood Washington needed to review the project very closely. U.S. President Barack Obama is widely expected to veto the proposed pipeline before he leaves office in early 2017. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.