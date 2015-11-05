版本:
New Canada government backs Keystone pipeline: foreign minister

OTTAWA Nov 5 Canada's new Liberal government backs TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline, but does not want it to become an irritant in its relationship with the United States, Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said on Thursday.

Dion told reporters that he understood Washington needed to review the project very closely. U.S. President Barack Obama is widely expected to veto the proposed pipeline before he leaves office in early 2017. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

