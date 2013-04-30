版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 04:49 BJT

TransCanada says Keystone oil line restarted after maintenance

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline had restarted and was resuming normal operations after being shut for a few hours for maintenance.

Company spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email that the line was closed in order to work on a piece of electrical equipment.

The line carries Canadian crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to storage hubs in Patoka, Illinois, and Cushing, Oklahoma.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐