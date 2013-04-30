TransCanada says Keystone oil line restarted after maintenance

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions announces Q4 and full year financial results
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 TransCanada Corp said on Tuesday its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline had restarted and was resuming normal operations after being shut for a few hours for maintenance.
Company spokesman Shawn Howard said in an email that the line was closed in order to work on a piece of electrical equipment.
The line carries Canadian crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to storage hubs in Patoka, Illinois, and Cushing, Oklahoma.
