TransCanada's Keystone pipeline moving 500,000 bpd

| CALGARY, Alberta, March 19

CALGARY, Alberta, March 19 TransCanada Corp said on Monday it had made adjustments allowing shippers on its Keystone oil pipeline to the United States from Canada to meet their needs after a cleaning tool disconnected within the line.

The pipeline is currently moving about 500,000 barrels a day, TransCanada spokesman Terry Cunha said.

