公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 20日 星期二

Cleaning tool disconnects in Keystone oil pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, March 19 Part of a pipeline cleaning tool disconnected within TransCanada Corp's Canada-to-United States Keystone oil pipeline, but the incident was not affecting the line's operation or flow rate, a company spokesman said on Monday.

The 591,000 barrel a day pipeline carries Canadian crude to the U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent regions from Alberta.

