TransCanada says Monday Keystone restart "looking very positive"

UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 22 TransCanada Corp said shipments on its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline are likely to resume on Monday.
James Millar, a spokesman for the company, said in an email that a Monday restart of the line "is looking very positive at this point."
Keystone, which carries a quarter of Canada's crude oil exports to the United States, has been shut since Wednesday as the company investigated what it called "a small anomaly" in the pipe.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.