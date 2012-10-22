版本:
TransCanada says Monday Keystone restart "looking very positive"

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 22 TransCanada Corp said shipments on its 590,000 barrel per day Keystone oil pipeline are likely to resume on Monday.

James Millar, a spokesman for the company, said in an email that a Monday restart of the line "is looking very positive at this point."

Keystone, which carries a quarter of Canada's crude oil exports to the United States, has been shut since Wednesday as the company investigated what it called "a small anomaly" in the pipe.

