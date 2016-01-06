UPDATE 2-TransCanada sues U.S. over Keystone XL rejection, seeks damages

(New throughout, adds details and background, government
comments and updates share price)
By Nia Williams and Roberta Rampton
CALGARY/WASHINGTON, Alberta Jan 6 TransCanada
Corp sued the U.S government on Wednesday to reverse
President Barack Obama's rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline,
calling his decision unconstitutional.
TransCanada also sought $15 billion in a separate action
under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), saying
the pipeline permit denial was "arbitrary and unjustified." The
company's lawsuit in federal court in Houston does not seek
legal damages but wants the permit denial invalidated and seeks
a ruling that no future president can block construction.
Obama rejected the cross-border crude oil pipeline last
November, seven years after it was first proposed, saying it
would not make a meaningful long-term contribution to the U.S.
economy.
The Keystone XL was designed to link existing pipeline
networks in Canada and the United States to bring crude from
Alberta and North Dakota to refineries in Illinois and,
eventually, the Gulf of Mexico coast.
In filing the NAFTA claim, TransCanada said it "had every
reason to expect its application would be granted" as it had met
the same criteria the U.S. State Department used when approving
other similar cross-border pipelines.
"Presumably they have a case that there are damages, as they
were led to believe that if they did these things they'd get it
across the line, but they weren't able to," said portfolio
manager Ryan Bushell at Leon Frazer & Associates in Toronto,
whose firm owns more than a million shares in TransCanada.
"I'd imagine that this is more than a PR move and they
believe they have a real case."
The White House referred requests for comment to the U.S.
State Department. The State Department did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
In Ottawa, a spokesman for the Canadian foreign ministry
said the government "has no role in this dispute."
Since October, Canada has been run by Justin Trudeau's
Liberals, who backed the pipeline but not as vociferously as the
former ruling Conservatives.
TransCanada said it will also take an after-tax write down
of C$2.5 billion ($1.78 billion) to C$2.9 billion in the fourth
quarter after the permit denial.
The project ran into opposition from environmental groups in
the United States and blocking it became a litmus test of the
green movement's ability to hinder fossil fuel extraction in
Canada's oil sands.
"The suit is a reminder that we shouldn't be signing new
trade agreements like the Trans Pacific Partnership that allow
corporations to sue governments that try and keep fossil fuels
in the ground," said Jason Kowalski, policy director of
environmental group 350.org which opposed the pipeline.
TransCanada called the rejection "a symbolic gesture" aimed
at burnishing the Obama administration's leadership on climate
change in the eyes of the international community.
TransCanada is also developing the Energy East pipeline,
designed to move 1.1 million barrels per day of western crude to
Canada's East Coast. That project too faces opposition from
environmentalists trying to halt industry expansion.
TransCanada shares closed down 1.6 percent at $31.70
on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. After hours, the
stock price stayed steady after the legal actions were
announced.
($1 = 1.4075 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Valerie Valcovic in Washington, David
Ljunggren in Ottawa, Euan Rocha in Toronto; writing by Amran
Abocar; Editing by David Gregorio)