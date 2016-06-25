TransCanada formally seeks damages over Keystone XL rejection

TORONTO, June 25 TransCanada Corp is formally requesting arbitration over U.S. President Barack Obama's rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline, seeking $15 billion in damages, the company said in legal papers dated Friday.

Obama rejected the Canadian company's cross-border crude oil pipeline last November, seven years after it was first proposed, saying it would not make a meaningful long-term contribution to the U.S. economy.

