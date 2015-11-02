TransCanada requests suspension of Keystone XL permit -WSJ

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 2 TransCanada Corp on Monday requested the suspension of the U.S. permit for its Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Calgary-based TransCanada sent a letter to the U.S. State Department to suspend its application while the company goes through a state review process in Nebraska, the report said.

