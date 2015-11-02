TransCanada requests suspension of Keystone XL permit -WSJ

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 2 TransCanada Corp on Monday requested the suspension of the U.S. permit for its Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
Calgary-based TransCanada sent a letter to the U.S. State Department to suspend its application while the company goes through a state review process in Nebraska, the report said.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.