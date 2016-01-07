White House says confident acted lawfully in Keystone pipeline rejection

WASHINGTON Jan 7 The White House said on
Thursday that it is confident that President Barack Obama and
his administration acted lawfully when rejecting TransCanada
Corp's Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada.
TransCanada launched a lawsuit against the U.S. government
on Wednesday and said it plans to seek $15 billion in damages
from a tribunal under the North American Free Trade Agreement.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he was limited in
what he could say about the pending litigation, but the decision
was consistent with U.S. obligations to NAFTA. He noted the
United States has never lost a NAFTA investor lawsuit.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by
David Alexander)