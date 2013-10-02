版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 3日 星期四 04:38 BJT

Testing on Keystone southern leg expected in Nov - TransCanada

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 2 TransCanada Corp expects testing on its Keystone XL crude pipeline to be completed in early November and it will begin filling the line for the first time shortly afterwards, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Major construction of the 700,000 barrel per day pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, is expected to be completed by the end of October, spokesman Shawn Howard said in a statement.

"Commissioning of the pipeline is already underway and is expected to be completed in early November. Line fill can begin shortly thereafter. We remain focused on the project becoming operational near the end of 2013," Howard said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐