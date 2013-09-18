TransCanada doing planned maintenance on Keystone pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 18 TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it is carrying out planned maintenance on its 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline and the work is not expected to have any impact on September shipments on the line.

Oil market intelligence firm Genscape earlier reported Keystone flows from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, had fallen to 456,000 bpd.

The company did not say when the line would return to full capacity.