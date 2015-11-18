版本:
TransCanada says withdrawing Keystone XL route application in Nebraska

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 18 TransCanada Corp has told the Nebraska Public Service Commission it is withdrawing its route application for the Keystone XL pipeline in the state, the company said on Wednesday.

In a emailed statement TransCanada said it is pausing to consider its next steps following President Barack Obama's denial of a permit for Keystone XL earlier this month. (Reporting by Nia Williams)

