TransCanada says Keystone operating normally following shutdown

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 17 TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday the 590,000 barrel per day Keystone pipeline was operating normally after being shut down overnight.
Grady Semmens, a spokesman the company, said in an email that the line, which takes Canadian crude to Patoka, Illinois, and Cushing, Oklahoma, was shut for "some time" overnight because of normal operating issues.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.