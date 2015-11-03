版本:
Keystone pipeline review hold is best chance of approval - CEO

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 3 Suspending the U.S. State Department's review of TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL crude pipeline until the route through Nebraska is finalized gives the project its best chance of approval, Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said on a third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

TransCanada asked the State Department to pause its review of the long-delayed pipeline on Monday. (Reporting by Nia Williams)

