Keystone pipeline review hold is best chance of approval - CEO

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 3 Suspending the U.S. State Department's review of TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL crude pipeline until the route through Nebraska is finalized gives the project its best chance of approval, Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said on a third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday.
TransCanada asked the State Department to pause its review of the long-delayed pipeline on Monday. (Reporting by Nia Williams)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.