U.S. to continue Keystone XL review amid TransCanada request for a pause

WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it will continue its review of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline while considering TransCanada's request for a pause in the review process.

State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said TransCanada has not withdrawn its application for the $8 billion pipeline through the United States. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler)

