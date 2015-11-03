UPDATE 1-White House says unusual to 'pause' Keystone XL pipeline review

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
(Adds quotes in paragraphs 3-4, 7; background)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The White House said on Tuesday it would be "unusual" to pause the U.S. government's years-long review process of TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.
TransCanada has asked the U.S. government to suspend review of the $8 billion project that sparked a political war between environmentalists and the oil industry.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the State Department was still considering the Canadian company's request "to determine exactly what the request is, and what is motivating that request."
"But given how long it's taken ... it seems unusual to me to suggest that somehow it should be paused yet again," Earnest said at a news briefing.
The 1,200-mile (2,000-km) pipeline would help link Canada's heavy oil fields to U.S. refineries.
If granted by the U.S. State Department, the delay would likely take the decision from Democratic President Barack Obama and put it into the hands of the winner of the November 2016 presidential election.
"There's reason to believe there may be politics at play here," Earnest said.
He said Obama has tried to ensure that the eventual decision is based on the merits of the project, as determined by experts. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.