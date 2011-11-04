版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 22:42 BJT

Canada's Harper still sees support for pipeline

CANNES, France Nov 4 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday he sees overwhelming support for TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone XL oil pipeline to Texas from Canada's oil sands, despite recent signs of reticence in Washington. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, writing by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐