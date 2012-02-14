TransCanada to reapply for Keystone XL permits

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 14 TransCanada Corp
expects to reapply for a presidential permit for its
delayed Keystone XL pipeline "in the near future" and expects it
will receive the approval early in 2013, the head of the
company's pipeline division said on Tuesday.
Alex Pourbaix said on a conference call that the company is
also still considering building the Alberta-to-Texas pipeline in
phases, after shippers asked if it could go ahead with the
segment of the line that runs south from the bloated oil storage
hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.
"There is an obvious and real need to take care of that
bottleneck in Cushing and over the last month, we've received a
lot of inbound interest from potential shippers as to whether we
could go forward with the Cushing to Gulf Coast phase," Pourbaix
said. "We think there's potentially a lot of merit to it and
we're just working through that right now."